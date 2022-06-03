Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Moscow office building, two injured

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:07 IST
A fire broke out at the Grand Setun Plaza business centre in western Moscow, Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday.

Two people have been reported injured as of 0800 GMT and others may still be trapped in the building, the ministry said. It added that 120 people have been evacuated and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire, which covers an area of over 1,000 square metres.

