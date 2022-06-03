KredX Collaborates with Tradewind Finance to Deliver Comprehensive Export and Supply Chain Financing Solutions

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Continuing its efforts to empower businesses with fast digital and affordable access to liquidity, KredX, India's largest supply chain finance platform, today announced its collaboration with Tradewind Finance, a global financial solutions company to corroborate enhanced export and supply chain financing solutions for business corporates. This collaboration will focus on providing financing to KredX’s customers for their international business, exports and imports, at competitive rates by leveraging KredX’s platform and financing capabilities of both the companies. In November 2021, KredX received an “In-principle” approval by IFSCA to offer a platform for Indian companies to transact and raise financing for their exports and imports. This allows KredX to extend its expertise in offering a world class transaction platform and offer financing solutions to its existing customer base as it continues to add new ones. Collaboration with Tradewind, amongst more such collaborations in the offing will allow KredX to offer a transparent, competitive, reliable funding option to Indian corporates for their international business. Under this new arrangement, KredX will support the domestic financing needs of Tradewinds customers in India and it will provide Tradewind with firmographics and business intelligence with respect to the Indian market that will strengthen the German and Indian lenders’ association with exporters in India. Tradewind Finance, headquartered in Germany with presence in India, provides liquidity to enterprises trading internationally and in multiple currencies. The company’s focus in cross-border financing, along with its strong buyer and supplier portfolio based across the world, will offer Indian businesses the cash flow resources to grow their businesses globally and trade more efficiently. Tradewind’s competitive pricing and scalable funding will also enable Indian corporates to execute greater volumes of transactions. Commenting on the collaboration, Manish Kumar, CEO & Founder at KredX, said, “We are very excited about our association with Tradewind Finance on such a significant initiative. Collaborating with a globally recognized organization like Tradewind with expertise and experience in enabling trade finance globally will allow us to further empower businesses and open new growth avenues not just within India but internationally. Given our large customer base and significant business in India we are certain that this partnership will help us serve our customers better and tap into the underserviced export and import financing market in the country. We are aiming for a growth of 1000% plus across the major corridors of the United States, Europe, Middle East and the rest of Asia.'' “We are excited to collaborate with KredX and make cross-border financing more accessible to Indian businesses. Tradewind is deeply invested in India and we are delighted that our services will help SMEs take center stage in the global marketplace. We are certain that this partnership will be rewarding to both the companies and help achieve the larger goal of ensuring quick access to finance to SMEs on both domestic and international front,” Soheil Zali, Tradewind’s Regional Commercial Director for West and South Asia, comments. About KredX Founded in 2015 in Bangalore by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain, KredX is a leading integrated financial solutions provider accelerating finance through the use of cutting-edge technology and data. The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance and cash flow management solutions to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide. Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world’s fastest Operating System for supply chain finance. About Tradewind Tradewind is a Germany-based finance organization that provides international trade finance solutions to the world’s small and mid-sized enterprises as well as to large corporates globally. Their core products are non-recourse export factoring and supply chain finance. By combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings comprehensive, streamlined and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.

