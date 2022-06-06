Sebi rejigs mutual fund advisory committee
New Delhi, Jun 6 PTI Markets regulator Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on mutual funds.The 25-member advisory committee will be chaired by former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India RBI Usha Thorat,, according to the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi.Earlier, the panel had 24 members.The regulator has inducted Chairman of NJ India Invest Neeraj Choksi in the advisory committee.
- Country:
- India
Markets regulator Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on mutual funds.
The 25-member advisory committee will be chaired by former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Usha Thorat,, according to the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Earlier, the panel had 24 members.
The regulator has inducted Chairman of NJ India Invest Neeraj Choksi in the advisory committee. Other members include Independent Trustee at SBI Mutual Fund Sunil Gulati and Independent Trustee at DSP Mutual Fund Dharmishta Narendraprasad Raval.
Tata Asset Management MD and CEO Prathit D Bhobe, SBI Funds Management MD and CEO Vinay Tonse, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) CEO Swarup Mohanty, Sundaram Asset Management Company MD Sunil Subramaniam, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company MD and CEO Navin Agarwal and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Chairman A Balasubramanian are also part of the panel.
Also, chiefs of BSE, NSE, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), KFin Technologies as well as representatives of the finance ministry and Sebi are part of the committee.
The committee is mandated to advise Sebi on issues related to regulation and development of the mutual fund industry. It can also advise the regulator on disclosure requirements and measures required for a change in the legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in mutual fund regulations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navin Agarwal and Association of Mutual Funds
- India
- Independent Trustee
- Usha Thorat
- Vinay Tonse
- CAMS
- Sundaram Asset Management Company
- Sebi
- KFin
- NJ India Invest Neeraj Choksi
- Jun 6
- Swarup Mohanty
- Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company MD
- Mirae Asset Investment Managers
- Securities and Exchange Board of India
- AMFI
- New Delhi
- Prathit D Bhobe
- Reserve Bank of India
- Computer Age Management Services
ALSO READ
Justin Bieber to perform in New Delhi on Oct 18
Arvind Kejriwal assures new Delhi LG full cooperation from his govt
New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after participating in Quad Summit in Tokyo