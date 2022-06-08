Left Menu

Ghana consumer inflation rises further to 27.6% y/y in May

Inflation in Africa's second-largest gold and cocoa producer hit an 18-year high in April, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to 19% in late May. Meanwhile, Ghana's cedi has also resumed its rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:42 IST
Ghana consumer inflation rises further to 27.6% y/y in May

Ghana's consumer price inflation accelerated to 27.6% year-on-year in May from 23.6% in April, marking a full year of continuous price acceleration in the West African nation, the statistics service said on Wednesday. Inflation in Africa's second-largest gold and cocoa producer hit an 18-year high in April, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to 19% in late May.

Meanwhile, Ghana's cedi has also resumed its rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar. The currency has lost around 5% since its close on May 9, and more than 21% since the year began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022