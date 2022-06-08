Ghana consumer inflation rises further to 27.6% y/y in May
Inflation in Africa's second-largest gold and cocoa producer hit an 18-year high in April, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to 19% in late May. Meanwhile, Ghana's cedi has also resumed its rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar.
Meanwhile, Ghana's cedi has also resumed its rapid depreciation against the U.S. dollar. The currency has lost around 5% since its close on May 9, and more than 21% since the year began.
