AIR increases duration of its Persian language service

The duration of Persian language service of the All India Radio (AIR) has been increased from 1.45 to 3 hours every day, the public broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Programmes in Persian language will be available to the listeners daily in the morning and evening, the AIR said in a statement.

According to the statement released by the public broadcaster, listeners can tune in to the AIR at 17675 kHz frequency to access Persian-1 service from the 9.30 to 11 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

To access Persian-2 service from 9.30 to 11 pm IST, the listeners can tune on to the AIR at 9620 kHz frequency.

''The External Services Division of the All India Radio is expanding its transmission Persian Service from existing 1 hour 45 minutes per day to 3 hours per day from June 8, 2022,'' AIR said in a statement.

Persian Service would also be livestreamed on AIR World Service, YouTube channel, NewsOnAIR App and DD Free Dish, it added.

In keeping with its mandate of reaching out to the regions across the globe, the AIR's External Services Division currently broadcasts in 17 languages every day.

