Ivory Coast economy to grow 7.2% in 2022 - govt

Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2022, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development Niale Kaba said on Wednesday. The government's prediction is higher than a World Bank estimate of 5.7% growth for 2022. The minister spoke ahead of a meeting on June 15 during which there will be a round table to raise 9.9 billion CFA francs ($16 million), he said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:41 IST
Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2022, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development Niale Kaba said on Wednesday.

The government's prediction is higher than a World Bank estimate of 5.7% growth for 2022. Kaba said Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, was shifting from an agricultural to an industrial economy.

But he added that the growth figure could be revised due to the impact of external shocks such as the war in Ukraine. The minister spoke ahead of a meeting on June 15 during which there will be a round table to raise 9.9 billion CFA francs ($16 million), he said. ($1 = 610.2500 CFA francs)

