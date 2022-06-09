Left Menu

American Airlines, IndiGo launch codeshare agreement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:26 IST
  • India

American Airlines and IndiGo have launched a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter's flights operating on Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes, a statement said on Thursday.

American Airlines currently operates flights on the New York-Delhi route only.

"American and IndiGo plan to expand the codeshare in the near future to include more than a dozen additional destinations in India (in addition to Bengaluru and Mumbai),'' the statement by American Airlines said.

American Airlines and IndiGo had in September last year announced that they are entering into a codeshare agreement.

"IndiGo is a premier Indian carrier and through our codeshare agreement, customers can book travel on IndiGo via Delhi to and from two of India's most popular destinations, Bangalore and Mumbai," said Anmol Bhargava, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, American Airlines.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, already has codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Air France-KLM airlines.

