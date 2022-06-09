Left Menu

UK appoints Marjorie Ngwenya to Prudential Regulation Committee

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 13:52 IST
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Thursday it had appointed Marjorie Ngwenya to serve on the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Committee, which supervises the conduct of financial companies.

Ngwenya, a former president of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, will take over from Norval Bryson as an external member of the committee from Sept. 5, the finance ministry said in a statement.

