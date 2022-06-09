Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes savings a/c rate by 50 bps for deposits of over Rs 50 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:53 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes savings a/c rate by 50 bps for deposits of over Rs 50 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@KotakBankLtd)
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a 0.50 per cent increase in savings account interest rate for deposits of over Rs 50 lakh to 4 per cent, a day after RBI hiked the policy rate to tame inflation.

Term deposit rates have also been increased by up to 0.25 per cent, the city-headquartered lender said in a statement.

Daily balances in savings accounts above Rs 50 lakh will now earn an interest of 4 per cent per annum as against the earlier rate of 3.50 per cent, while the rate for deposits under Rs 50 lakh will be 3.50 per cent.

Consumer price inflation has been hovering at over 7 per cent, and the RBI expects the same to be at 6.7 per cent for FY23, due to which it hiked its key rate by another 0.50 per cent on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Group President for Consumer Banking Shanti Ekambaram said interest rates are now on an upward trajectory and it has hiked rates for savings accounts and term deposits for various tenors for the benefit of customers.

The term deposit rate hike has been across multiple tenors. For deposits of over Rs 2 crore, the rates have been hiked by up to 0.25 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022