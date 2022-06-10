Left Menu

CAIT urges extension of single use plastic ban order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:20 IST
Domestic traders body CAIT on Friday urged the government for postponing the ban on single use plastic on account of absence of alternatives.

The ban on single use plastic will be enforced from July 1.

''It is a pragmatic step and much needed to protect the environment but in the absence of equivalent alternatives, it could prove to be a nightmare for trade and commerce in India ... (But) sufficient preparations have not been done to provide an equivalent alternative to single use plastic,'' Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

In view of the mass usage of single use plastic throughout the country, a complete ban will prove much detrimental for the trade and industry, it added.

''In view of the non availability of equivalent alternatives, an extension to the enforcement of this ban for a reasonable time may be made,'' it said.

It alleged that 98 per cent of single use plastic is used by MNCs, e-commerce companies and warehousing hubs.

