Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff to strike on six days, union says

With most COVID-related travel restrictions lifted in many countries in recent months, demand for summer travel has bounced back, leaving airlines and airport operators struggling to hire staff fast enough to handle the flow of passengers and offer them attractive working conditions.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:55 IST
Low-cost airline Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff will go on strike on six days in late June and early July, its main unions said on Monday.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26, and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, the USO union said. "We have to resume mobilization so that the reality of our situation is known and Ryanair is forced to abide by basic labor laws," said Lidia Arasanz, the general secretary of USO's Ryanair section, in a statement.

The staff of Dublin-based Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger numbers, have walked out in other European countries such as Belgium and Italy. With most COVID-related travel restrictions lifted in many countries in recent months, demand for summer travel has bounced back, leaving airlines and airport operators struggling to hire staff fast enough to handle the flow of passengers and offer them attractive working conditions.

