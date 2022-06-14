Switch Mobility unveils electric bus EiV12

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, on Tuesday unveiled electric bus -- EiV12 --, eyeing to garner a major chunk of the electric vehicle industry, equipped with a host of customer-friendly features.

With today's launch, the company aims to serve inter-city, intra-city, staff transportation, school segment among other sectors, according to company officials.

The buses will be available in variants based on travel which ranges between 100km to 300km on a single charge.

According to company Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Babu, Switch Mobility was in discussion with several state governments for the launch of these electric buses.

Talking to reporters after unveiling the buses here, he said, the bus will be priced about Rs 70 lakh to Rs one crore and will be carrying 65 per cent localisation levels.

''We are in discussions with several state governments for these electric buses. talks are on with the Tamil Nadu government,'' he said. Company chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said Switch Mobility has earmarked 300 million pounds as investments to be spread over next three years.

''The investments will be for developing new product range and plans include setting up of new technology development centre,'' he said. To a query, he said the company was aiming to bring in 'commanalities' on the EV buses sold in India, Europe and in other markets.

