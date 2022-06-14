Alstom appoints Olivier Loison as MD for India cluster

French mobility company Alstom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Olivier Loison as Managing Director (MD) for India cluster with effect from this month.

He will succeed Alain Spohr, who is retiring after 40 years of service with the company, Alstom said in a statement.

''Alstom has appointed Olivier Loison as MD for India cluster, which will take effect from June 2022. Based in Bengaluru, he will be responsible for executing the Alstom in Motion (AiM) strategy, driving business expansion as well as overseeing commercial and operational performance,'' the statement said.

Loison brings over two decades of experience in the transportation sector, contributing to some of the well-known infrastructure and railway projects across Asia and Europe. Prior to this, he was serving as the Managing Director of East Asia cluster, within the Asia-Pacific region of Alstom.

''I am honoured to be appointed for this role and look forward to working with such a diverse team. India is moving at a fast pace with our customers and the government making massive investments towards modernising mainline and urban transportation. ''Our portfolio of sustainable and innovative mobility solutions and presence in this market will help us contribute to India's growth story,'' Loison said.

India continues to be at the cornerstone of Alstom's global strategy and has been playing a crucial role in the company's business growth over the years, driving engineering and industrial capabilities, he said.

Olivier has been with Alstom for over 22 years, having spent nine years in France and 13 years in Asia, the company said.

