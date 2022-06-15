Glide through this monsoon with ams OSRAM windshield wiper blades for a clear and comfortable drive

Gurgaon, India - With over 110 years of manufacturing and design experience and over 15,000 patents, ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, presents the industry with best in class premier conventional and flat blade wiper blades, under its well-known global automotive aftermarket brand OSRAM on 14 June 2022. It is the season, and whether its rain or a dust storm, drizzle or a heavy fog, you need clear vision to have a safer, less stressful and more comfortable drive. The quality of your windshield wiper blades play an important role in keeping your windshield clear. Wiper blades are typically made using fine grade plastic, rubber and allied material. ams OSRAM takes a leap ahead by bringing you its superior aerodynamic design and Nano-tech graphite coating that provides you a long lasting, streak free wipe in all season. The heavy duty all steel frame of the conventional blade makes it extremely durable to the harsh tropical temperatures. Also, the high carbon steel used in flat blade offers a flexible and sturdy performance. The multifunction adaptor ensures an easy fit without any tools.

Monsoon proof your vehicle and choose OSRAM premium wiper blades. Keeping a clear vision is worth your investment and pays off immediately and over time. OSRAM wiper blades provide a durable, premium performance measured in years. Mr. Avinder Singh, Managing Director, ams OSRAM Group, India said, “OSRAM windshield wiper blades are one of the finest in the market which will make your drive clearer and more comfortable this monsoon. Good quality wiper blades elevate the joy of your driving experience in monsoon season. As a renowned global brand, we are committed to deliver world-class quality to our valued customers.” Press Contact: ams OSRAM India Vikas Bhandari Senior Marketing Manager Automotive Business Unit T: +91 9810202868 vikas.bhandari@ams-osram.com ams-osram.com About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

