Goa's Water Security Strategy: No New Mhadei Diversion by Karnataka

Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar assured the state assembly that no new illegal work on the Mhadei river by Karnataka has been recorded since July 2025. The Goa government will utilize legal avenues to address earlier diversions, while also planning water storage projects to enhance state water security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent state legislative assembly session, Goa's Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar declared that since July 22, 2025, no new illegal diversions have taken place on the Mhadei river by the Karnataka government. These assurances come amidst ongoing disputes over water rights and security between the neighboring states.

Minister Shirodkar emphasized that Goa will continue to seek legal redress for previous instances of water diversion. An interlocutory application has been filed in the Supreme Court to present fresh documents related to the ongoing Mhadei water dispute.

To bolster water security, Goa plans to launch eight new water storage projects in the Mhadei basin. These developments aim to support the state's water reserves, and the planning phase for these projects, including the Kajumol and Tatodi dams, is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

