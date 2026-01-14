Daring Heist: Burglars Strike Mukerian Jewellery Store

In a shocking incident in Mukerian, Punjab, burglars struck gold and silver at a local jewellery shop, leaving the community on edge.

The store, owned by Anuj Mahajan, was targeted on the evening of Lohri. Mahajan, who secured the shop and went home as usual, was alerted early Wednesday morning by a concerned neighbor about suspicious activity near the shop's shutter.

The swift burglars had already fled before Mahajan arrived, with CCTV footage revealing the theft of about 350 grams of gold and several silver items. The police, led by Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh, have launched an investigation and are actively pursuing leads to capture the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)