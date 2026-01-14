Left Menu

Daring Heist: Burglars Strike Mukerian Jewellery Store

In Mukerian, Punjab, burglars executed a heist at a jewellery store, stealing gold and silver ornaments. The incident took place on Lohri evening and was recorded on CCTV. Police investigations are underway, and efforts to apprehend the culprits are in progress.

Updated: 14-01-2026 19:30 IST
Daring Heist: Burglars Strike Mukerian Jewellery Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Mukerian, Punjab, burglars struck gold and silver at a local jewellery shop, leaving the community on edge.

The store, owned by Anuj Mahajan, was targeted on the evening of Lohri. Mahajan, who secured the shop and went home as usual, was alerted early Wednesday morning by a concerned neighbor about suspicious activity near the shop's shutter.

The swift burglars had already fled before Mahajan arrived, with CCTV footage revealing the theft of about 350 grams of gold and several silver items. The police, led by Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh, have launched an investigation and are actively pursuing leads to capture the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

