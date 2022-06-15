Left Menu

Jio-bp to power Zomato's EV journey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:48 IST
Jio-bp to power Zomato's EV journey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jio-bp -- the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and supermajor bp -- on Wednesday said it will provide battery swapping facility to Electric Vehicles (EVs) of food delivery app Zomato.

Jio-bp said it has entered into an agreement with the food delivery firm ''to support Zomato's commitment towards The Climate Group's EV100 initiative of 100 percent EV fleet by 2030.'' ''Towards the same, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-bp pulse' branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery,'' it said in a statement.

Leveraging the best of RIL and bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.

The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.

The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment.

''With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in the electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022