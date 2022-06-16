Left Menu

Agnipath anger: Govt job aspirants block railway track at outer Delhi's Nangloi Railway Station

More than a dozen defence force aspirants on Thursday stopped a train at Nangloi Railway Station in outer Delhi by lying down on tracks protesting against the centres Agnipath scheme that seeks to recruit soldiers on short term contract.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:47 IST
Agnipath anger: Govt job aspirants block railway track at outer Delhi's Nangloi Railway Station
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

More than a dozen defense force aspirants on Thursday stopped a train at Nangloi Railway Station in outer Delhi by lying down on tracks protesting against the center's 'Agnipath' scheme that seeks to recruit soldiers on short-term contracts. According to police, around 15-20 people gathered at Nangloi Railway Station around 9.45 am to protest against a delay in railway recruitment examinations and the Agnipath Scheme. They stopped a train that was bound for Old Delhi from Jind in Haryana, police said. Police reached the spot immediately where GRP staff was also present and asked the protesters to vacate the railway track peacefully, they said. The protesters said they had applied for some government jobs two to three years ago, but the examinations for the recruitment have not been conducted yet, and they have crossed the minimum eligibility age now, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said. "At present, the situation is under control and all the students have been dispersed from the railway track," he said.

The central government on Tuesday announced the 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a short-term contractual basis, apparently to cut the ballooning salary and pension bills and carve out a youthful profile of the armed forces.

The move has drawn the ire of defense force aspirants, who have taken to the streets in several places, especially in Bihar. Protests against the scheme continued across Bihar for the second consecutive day on Thursday as demonstrators disrupted railway and road traffic in Jehanabad, Buxar, and Nawada districts.

People blocked the movement of trains on Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes by lying down on the railway tracks in Jehanabad and Buxar districts. They were removed from the tracks by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022