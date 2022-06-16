Left Menu

HDFC invokes 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing for recovery of dues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday said it has invoked 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing as part of recovery of its outstanding dues from the developer.

Ansal Housing is engaged in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes.

''For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the Corporation on June 15, 2022, invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 8.42 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the Corporation by the said pledger/borrower,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Ansal Housing's turnover in 2021-22 was Rs 204.40 crore, and the net worth was Rs 146.23 crore.

Stock of HDFC closed at Rs 2,057.45 apiece on BSE, down by 2.28 per cent, while Ansal Housing rose 9.96 per cent to Rs 7.95.

