Goyal to inaugurate 13th textile machinery expo

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:30 IST
Goyal to inaugurate 13th textile machinery expo
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 13th edition of TEXFAIR 2022, international textile machinery, accessories, and spare exhibition here on June 24. The four-day expo will showcase the modern developments in the sector, in which more than 225 world's leading textile machinery, and accessories manufacturers, will exhibit their products, Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) chairman Ravi Sam told reporters here on Friday.

Besides, textile machinery, spares and accessories, testing equipment, electrical and electronics components, humidification plans, air compressors, solar panels and manufacturers, and suppliers from various states across the country and nations including Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Japan, and China will display their products, he said.

Being the largest textile manufacturing hub on the global map, Coimbatore produced over 70 percent of the textile machinery, spares, and accessories manufactured in India, SIMA deputy chairman Dr. S K Sundararaman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

