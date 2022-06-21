Moscow to summon EU ambassador to Russia over Kaliningrad transit - Kaliningrad governor

The Russian foreign ministry will summon on Tuesday European Union ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over Lithuania's ban of the transit of goods under EU sanctions through Kaliningrad, the governor of Kaliningrad said on Monday. Vilnius banned the transit of goods under European Union sanctions through Lithuanian territory to and from the Russian exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, citing EU sanction rules.

"This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told the Russian television. "As far as I know, tomorrow Marcus Ederer, the European Union ambassador to Russia, will be summoned to the foreign ministry .... and he will be told of the appropriate conditions involved here." There was no immediate official confirmation from the Russian foreign ministry about the summon. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)

