Britain relaxes airport slot rules to help avoid cancellations

Britain on Tuesday said it had temporarily relaxed rules around airport slots to allow airlines to devise realistic flight schedules and avoid last minute cancellations in light of staff shortages.

"The government will now give airlines a short window to hand back slots for the rest of the summer season that they are not confident they will be able to operate," the government said.

"This will help passengers find alternative arrangements ahead of time, rather than face the kind of last-minute cancellations seen over the Easter and half-term holidays."

