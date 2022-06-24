SIMA's 'Texfair 2022' gets underway
- Country:
- India
The four-day expo with over 300 stalls aims at encouraging import substitution, indigenous manufacturing, new entrepreneurs and SSI units apart from attracting global leaders in textile machinery and spares manufacturing, thus fulfilling 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam said in a release here.
Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal will formally inaugurate the fair on June 25. Texfair would attract around one lakh visitors not only from India, but also from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand, Ravi Sam said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atmanirbhar Bharat'
- Bangladesh
- SIMA
- Indonesia
- India
- Thailand
- Piyush Goyal
- Ravi Sam
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Indonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker - sources
Soccer-Chhetri strikes twice as India make winning start to Asian Cup qualifying
FEATURE-Indian workers suffer as heat waves turn factories into 'furnaces'
Active COVID-19 cases in India have increased from 28,857 to 32,498: Union Health Ministry
Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri brace helps India secure three points against Cambodia