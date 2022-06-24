Left Menu

SIMA's 'Texfair 2022' gets underway

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:54 IST
The four-day expo with over 300 stalls aims at encouraging import substitution, indigenous manufacturing, new entrepreneurs and SSI units apart from attracting global leaders in textile machinery and spares manufacturing, thus fulfilling 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam said in a release here.

Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal will formally inaugurate the fair on June 25. Texfair would attract around one lakh visitors not only from India, but also from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand, Ravi Sam said.

