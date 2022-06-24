U.S. denies export privileges for three Russian airlines after alleged violations
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday denied export privileges for three Russian airlines that it says violated export controls issued after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The export denials for Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda Airlines and S7 Airlines are issued for six months and may be renewed, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- The U.S. Commerce Department
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble firms towards 62 vs euro, stocks down
Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor
Millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports- Zelenskiy
Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defense update
Zelenskiy says millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports