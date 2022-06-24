Left Menu

U.S. denies export privileges for three Russian airlines after alleged violations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:27 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday denied export privileges for three Russian airlines that it says violated export controls issued after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The export denials for Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda Airlines and S7 Airlines are issued for six months and may be renewed, the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

