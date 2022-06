BRIEF-Intel On Overturning of Roe V Wade Says Will Continue To Provide Resources For Those Who Need To Travel For Safe, Timely Healthcare

Intel Corp: * INTEL- COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING EMPLOYEES AND TO CONTINUING TO OFFER THEM COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE

* INTEL- OUR U.S. HEALTHCARE OPTIONS COVER A WIDE RANGE OF MEDICAL TREATMENTS, INCLUDING ABORTION WHERE PERMITTED * INTEL- WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE RESOURCES FOR THOSE WHO NEED TO TRAVEL FOR SAFE, TIMELY HEALTHCARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

