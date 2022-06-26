Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Tears, defiance as Mississippi's last abortion clinic learns Roe has fallen

The decision that sealed the Pink House's fate dropped shortly after 9 a.m. local time. "They ruled against Roe. Abortion is now illegal!" a protester yelled outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic on Friday as word trickled out that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Analysis-Conservative U.S. justices show maximalism on guns and abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster rulings on successive days that eliminated the right to abortion nationwide and widened the rights of gun owners illustrate how its expanded conservative majority is willing to boldly assert its power. In both rulings, the conservative justices delivered long-sought victories to activists on the right who have decried the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion and believe the court has been slow to broaden gun rights.

U.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million air passengers on Friday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The number was however below the 2.73 million https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput screened on the same day in 2019. The high traffic was despite weather and staffing issues resulting in travel disruptions. On Friday, U.S. airlines canceled 711 flights and delayed more than 6,000, according to FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/yesterday.

U.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the federal government may give thousands of acres in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc for a copper mine, upholding a lower court's ruling and rejecting a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural import. The 2-1 ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, issued late Friday night, essentially defers to a 2014 decision made by the U.S. Congress and then-President Barack Obama to give the land to Rio for its Resolution Copper project as part of a complex land swap deal.

Biden signs gun safety bill into law, takes swipe at Supreme Court

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after a decision he condemned by the Supreme Court expanding firearm owners' rights. "God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives," Biden said at the White House after signing the bill with his wife Jill by his side.

Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justices' decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.

Protesters stand against abortion ban in Texas, first to enact laws

More than 200 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in Houston, Texas on Friday, to voice their anger after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Texas is one of 13 states that in past months approved so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down. Friday's decision will ultimately restrict abortion rights in about half of the country's 50 states.

Biden 'respects' Supreme Court despite abortion ruling, White House says

President Joe Biden, who is weighing unilateral actions to counter an "extreme" ruling ending the U.S. right to abortion, nonetheless "respects" the Supreme Court and sees no need to expand its membership, a spokesperson said. Biden is looking for more "solutions" in the aftermath of the abortion decision, including possible unilateral executive orders, according to spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Abortion ruling raises stakes in key U.S. governor's races

Abortion is now front and center in November's key governor's races in Pennsylvania and Michigan, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had recognized a constitutional right to abortion. Kansas residents, meanwhile, will vote on whether to protect abortion rights in an August ballot measure, now that Roe has been reversed. And abortion will play a consequential role in other gubernatorial and state legislative races around the country, with Democrats aiming to leverage anger over the issue ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Biden administration signals fight over medication abortion

President Joe Biden's administration indicated it will seek to prevent states from banning a pill used for medication abortion in light of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, signaling a major new legal fight. The administration could argue in court that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of mifepristone, one of the pills used for medication abortions, pre-empts state restrictions, meaning federal authority outweighs any state action.

