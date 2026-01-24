Political Tensions Rise After Alleged Suicide Attempt in Front of Vidhana Soudha
A man, Nagendrappa, allegedly attempted suicide using poison outside Vidhana Soudha, accusing police harassment connected to a moral policing case. The BJP has criticized the Congress government, alleging harassment for his efforts in identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, prompting broader political debate on the issue of immigration enforcement.
On Saturday, a dramatic scene unfolded outside Vidhana Soudha when Nagendrappa, reportedly linked to a moral policing case, attempted suicide by consuming poison. His action has sparked a political storm, with his health currently deemed stable by authorities.
The incident has ignited a backlash from the BJP, targeting the ruling Congress government in Karnataka. They alleged that police harassment led Nagendrappa to this desperate act, claiming it stemmed from his efforts to expose illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within the state.
In a pointed post on social media platform X, the Karnataka BJP criticized the Congress for its perceived failure to address illegal immigration issues decisively. The party accused the government of punishing citizens like Nagendrappa instead of focusing on deporting unauthorized migrants, thus stirring a heated political debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
