Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise After Alleged Suicide Attempt in Front of Vidhana Soudha

A man, Nagendrappa, allegedly attempted suicide using poison outside Vidhana Soudha, accusing police harassment connected to a moral policing case. The BJP has criticized the Congress government, alleging harassment for his efforts in identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, prompting broader political debate on the issue of immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:09 IST
Political Tensions Rise After Alleged Suicide Attempt in Front of Vidhana Soudha
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a dramatic scene unfolded outside Vidhana Soudha when Nagendrappa, reportedly linked to a moral policing case, attempted suicide by consuming poison. His action has sparked a political storm, with his health currently deemed stable by authorities.

The incident has ignited a backlash from the BJP, targeting the ruling Congress government in Karnataka. They alleged that police harassment led Nagendrappa to this desperate act, claiming it stemmed from his efforts to expose illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within the state.

In a pointed post on social media platform X, the Karnataka BJP criticized the Congress for its perceived failure to address illegal immigration issues decisively. The party accused the government of punishing citizens like Nagendrappa instead of focusing on deporting unauthorized migrants, thus stirring a heated political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026