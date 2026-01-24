Left Menu

India Stands Firm on Cricket Ties with Pakistan: No Matches Without Government Nod

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed India's stance on Pakistan cricket ties, necessitating government consent for bilateral series. Citing security concerns and strained relations, Shukla emphasized adherence to policies of playing international events on 'third soil' and not engaging in bilateral tours. The last series was held in 2012-13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:08 IST
India Stands Firm on Cricket Ties with Pakistan: No Matches Without Government Nod
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reiterated its firm stance on not engaging in bilateral cricket series with Pakistan without the express approval of the Indian government. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasized that in light of the strained relations between the two countries, the board will strictly follow the government's directive on any potential matches.

Addressing ANI, Shukla noted that the policy aligns with the International Cricket Council's provisions, which dictate that member boards must adhere to their government's stances regarding specific countries. Since the last bilateral series in 2012-13, where Pakistan toured India, security concerns and geopolitical tensions have hampered further engagements.

Shukla highlighted the Indian government's policy of playing matches on a 'third soil' for international tournaments, excluding bilateral tours with Pakistan. He cited the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore as a longstanding concern, underscoring the ongoing security risks that make bilateral tours difficult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026