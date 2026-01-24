India Stands Firm on Cricket Ties with Pakistan: No Matches Without Government Nod

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reiterated its firm stance on not engaging in bilateral cricket series with Pakistan without the express approval of the Indian government. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasized that in light of the strained relations between the two countries, the board will strictly follow the government's directive on any potential matches.

Addressing ANI, Shukla noted that the policy aligns with the International Cricket Council's provisions, which dictate that member boards must adhere to their government's stances regarding specific countries. Since the last bilateral series in 2012-13, where Pakistan toured India, security concerns and geopolitical tensions have hampered further engagements.

Shukla highlighted the Indian government's policy of playing matches on a 'third soil' for international tournaments, excluding bilateral tours with Pakistan. He cited the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore as a longstanding concern, underscoring the ongoing security risks that make bilateral tours difficult.

