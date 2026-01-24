Delhi's New 'MCD Shri' Schools: A Leap Towards Quality Education
The Delhi civic body plans to establish 'MCD Shri' schools across the city, modeled after central and state government initiatives. Two schools per MCD zone will initially cater to outstanding students, focusing on holistic education, values, and discipline. The program aims to prepare them for advanced studies and future success.
In a significant move towards enhancing educational quality, the Delhi civic body announced the launch of 'MCD Shri' schools. This initiative mirrors the 'PM Shri' and 'CM Shri' schools run by the central and state governments, respectively.
According to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the first phase will see two such schools established in each MCD zone, prioritizing admissions for meritorious students. These schools aim to cultivate students' abilities, preparing them for higher studies.
The program, as highlighted by Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma, will annually identify 100 outstanding Class five students, spotlighting their achievements across academics, sports, and other activities on the Corporation's website to attract additional educational opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
