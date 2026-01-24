Left Menu

Delhi's New 'MCD Shri' Schools: A Leap Towards Quality Education

The Delhi civic body plans to establish 'MCD Shri' schools across the city, modeled after central and state government initiatives. Two schools per MCD zone will initially cater to outstanding students, focusing on holistic education, values, and discipline. The program aims to prepare them for advanced studies and future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:08 IST
Delhi's New 'MCD Shri' Schools: A Leap Towards Quality Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing educational quality, the Delhi civic body announced the launch of 'MCD Shri' schools. This initiative mirrors the 'PM Shri' and 'CM Shri' schools run by the central and state governments, respectively.

According to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the first phase will see two such schools established in each MCD zone, prioritizing admissions for meritorious students. These schools aim to cultivate students' abilities, preparing them for higher studies.

The program, as highlighted by Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma, will annually identify 100 outstanding Class five students, spotlighting their achievements across academics, sports, and other activities on the Corporation's website to attract additional educational opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026