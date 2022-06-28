Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts, MF holdings of 8 entities in Dhyana Finstock matter

Capital markets regulator Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of eight entities to recover a little over Rs 76 lakh in the matter of Dhyana Finstock Limited.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in August 2020. The fines were levied on them in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules in the matter of Dhyana Finstock.

The pending dues of Rs 76.2 lakh comprise the initial penalty amount, interest, and recovery cost.

In 16 separate attachment notices issued on Monday, Sebi asked all the banks as well as depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from the accounts of these eight entities. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the market's watchdog has directed all banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by them.

The eight entities are -- Parin Infrastructure, Tosif Yunusbhai Amroniya, Dilipbhia Kantilal Patel, Jerambhai Arjanbhai Desai, Vishnubhai Arjanbhai Desai, Harshaben Alpeshbhai Lakhani, Bhavesh Ishwarlal Panchasara and Chetan Marutirao Yangalwar HUF.

