Sebi imposes over Rs 10 cr fine on 7 entities in Texmo Pipes GDR manipulation case

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling over Rs 10 crore on seven entities, including Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd, in a case pertaining to irregularities in the issuance of global depository receipts of the company.

The regulator levied a fine of Rs 10.25 crore on Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd (TTPL), Rs 25 lakh on Arun Panchariya, Rs 20 lakh each on Sanjay Agarwal and Vinay Prasad Pappu, Rs 10 lakh each on Mukesh Chauradiya and Shanti Lal Behera and Rs 2 lakh on Rishabh Kumar Jain.

These four persons -- Agarwal, Vinay Prasad, Behera and Jain-- were on the board of TPPL during the entire process of issue of GDRs (Global Depository Receipts).

While Panchariya was director and sole beneficial owner of Vintage which signed and executed several loan agreements to GDR issue and Chauradiya was the authorised signatory of Vintage addressed to EURAM Bank paying back the amount of loan taken by Vintage.

A fine of Rs 25 lakh for alleged violation of Section 23E has also been imposed on TTML.

However, Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Vijaykant Kumar Verma said this penalty would be subject to the outcome of Sebi's appeal pending before the Supreme Court. Section 23E in the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act pertains to listing conditions.

The order came after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the GDRs issued by TPPL during the period March-April 2011.

Sebi, in its investigation found that TTPL had issued 6,27,500 GDRs (amounting to USD 9.99 million) and the issue was subscribed by one entity -- Vintage FZE (now known as Alta Vista International FZE).

It was observed that the subscription amount was paid by Vintage by obtaining a loan from European American Investment Bank AG (EURAM Bank) by entering into a loan agreement in March 2011 with EURAM Bank.

However, TPPL finance the subscription of its own GDR by pledging its own securities against the loan availed by Vintage from EURAM Bank. Sebi noted.

Besides, the firm gave a false and misleading corporate announcement that its GDR issue was successfully subscribed whereas the same was subscribed by only one entity.

''It was observed that TPPL and its directors, company secretary along with Panchariya and Chauradiya orchestrated the fraudulent scheme of GDR issue and thus misled the investors by suppressing the information of entering into pledge and loan agreement to finance its GDRs,'' Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Vijaykant Kumar Verma said.

It further cancelled all of its GDRs and thereby fraudulently issued shares underlying the GDRs and then selling those shares in the Indian market by Panchariya's connected entities.

Further, no information was provided in annual reports of company about pledge and loan agreement to the stock exchanges.

Therefore, the entire scheme of issuance of GDRs was fraudulent and noticees No. 2 to 7 were involved in fraudulent and unfair trade practices relating securities market thereby contravening the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

In another order, the regulator slapped a fine totalling Rs 50 lakh on nine entities in a case related to alleged irregularity in the global depository receipts issued by Sanraa Media Ltd.

In a separate order, the market watchdog levied a monetary fine of Rs 1 lakh on an individual for violating insider trading norms in the matter of Mindtree Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)