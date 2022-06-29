Left Menu

Hindalco to acquire 26 pc stake in renewable firm Cleanwin Energy SIX

Aluminium major Hindalco Industries will invest in the renewable energy generation company Cleanwin Energy SIX -- in a cash deal -- worth Rs 71.5 lakh, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:01 IST
Hindalco to acquire 26 pc stake in renewable firm Cleanwin Energy SIX
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aluminium major Hindalco Industries will invest in the renewable energy generation company Cleanwin Energy SIX -- in a cash deal -- worth Rs 71.5 lakh, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Wednesday. The proposed deal is part of the company's avenues in reducing the energy cost through open access to renewable energy generators.

Incorporated on December 1, 2021, Cleanwin Energy was registered for the generation of wind power of 5 MW. Post completion of the deal, the aluminium major will have a 26 per cent stake in the renewable generation company, the filing said.

"Company has contributed its initial equity contribution on 30th May 2022. Further Company will continue to update the project details at a later stage," the filing said. At 10.16 a.m., the shares of Hindalco Industries traded at Rs 341.65, down 0.6 per cent from Tuesday's closing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022