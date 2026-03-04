Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Gulf Assistance Control Room Amid West Asia Conflict

In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Madhya Pradesh has taken proactive steps by setting up a control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. This facility will offer continuous support and guidance to state citizens residing in Gulf countries, covering areas such as studies, employment, and tourism.

The control room, contacted via phone number 011-26772005 and email at mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com, is an initiative by the state to ensure its people receive necessary assistance during emergencies or for general help. This will be conducted in collaboration with the Government of India and relevant agencies.

Additionally, a special WhatsApp number, 9818963273, has been designated for quick communication. Residents in Gulf nations are encouraged to make use of these channels to ensure their safety and well-being during these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)