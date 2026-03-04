Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Gulf Assistance Control Room Amid West Asia Conflict

To assist its citizens in Gulf countries during the West Asia conflict, Madhya Pradesh has established a control room at its New Delhi Bhavan. This initiative aims to provide guidance and support for various needs, coordinated with the Indian government and other relevant agencies. Available contact details ensure accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Gulf Assistance Control Room Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Madhya Pradesh has taken proactive steps by setting up a control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. This facility will offer continuous support and guidance to state citizens residing in Gulf countries, covering areas such as studies, employment, and tourism.

The control room, contacted via phone number 011-26772005 and email at mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com, is an initiative by the state to ensure its people receive necessary assistance during emergencies or for general help. This will be conducted in collaboration with the Government of India and relevant agencies.

Additionally, a special WhatsApp number, 9818963273, has been designated for quick communication. Residents in Gulf nations are encouraged to make use of these channels to ensure their safety and well-being during these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026