Left Menu

Poland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos

Authorities had until July 10 to thrash out a deal with the controllers, who had opposed changes to working practices that they said threatened safety. "We have worked out and agreed on a deal ...

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:10 IST
Poland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has reached an agreement with air traffic controllers in a dispute over pay and conditions, the head of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said on Wednesday, in a welcome relief for holidaymakers fearing flight cancellations. Authorities had until July 10 to thrash out a deal with the controllers, who had opposed changes to working practices that they said threatened safety.

"We have worked out and agreed on a deal ... regarding changes to remuneration and work regulations," Anita Oleksiak told a news conference. "We are keeping Polish airspace working and finishing the talks over the Polish skies." Oleksiak did not give details of the agreement.

In addition to pay, the dispute had centred on questions such as whether air traffic controllers could work alone and how long shifts should last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022