Poland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos

Poland has reached an agreement with air traffic controllers in a dispute over pay and conditions, the head of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said on Wednesday, in a welcome relief for holidaymakers fearing flight cancellations. Authorities had until July 10 to thrash out a deal with the controllers, who had opposed changes to working practices that they said threatened safety.

"We have worked out and agreed on a deal ... regarding changes to remuneration and work regulations," Anita Oleksiak told a news conference. "We are keeping Polish airspace working and finishing the talks over the Polish skies." Oleksiak did not give details of the agreement.

In addition to pay, the dispute had centred on questions such as whether air traffic controllers could work alone and how long shifts should last.

