Indigo to operate additional flights on three routes from July 1

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar route from July 1 onwards due to increased demand.

''We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir,'' Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said in a statement. IndiGo has been witnessing high demand on the Delhi-Leh route and with this new service, we will have three daily flights from Delhi to Leh, he noted. ''We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week,'' he mentioned.

