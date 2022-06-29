Aaditya Bharadwaj has brought the world's most popular Turkish cuisine to India with the launch of Baris restaurant in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): If you want to taste some of the world's best Turkish cuisine, which draws on flavours from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, head to Greater Kailash-2 in New Delhi's central business district. Aaditya Bharadwaj, a leading name in the hospitality industry, has launched Baris, an inspired Mediterranean dining restaurant where one can get everything from the atmosphere to the food that evokes a taste of Turkey. The most popular minced meat kebabs in Turkey are known as Adana Kabab, spiced minced Lamb squished onto skewers and cooked over a fire. One can get the similar mouth-watering taste of the juicy Adana Kabab and Shish Kabab at the newly Baris restaurant in New Delhi.

Aaditya Bharadwaj, who has five-year-long experience in the hospitality industry, has turned Baris restaurant into a Turkish theme. The restaurant is emboldened by the intricately designed vintage-style tiles, serving traditional dishes blended in with Mediterranean and Turkish flavours and dividing the space into two parts--a dining section and a laid-back and a roof-top lounge. In Noida, Aaditya runs Indian Restaurant Caspian serving the best of Indian delicacies. A graduate in International Hospitality Administration from the University of West London, Bharadwaj, said, "Initially, I was into films and television, but felt something was missing. Then I decided to explore a restaurateur inside me, and this is how Baris came into being". "I have brought the world's most famous Turkish cuisine to India, and we are the only restaurant serving authentic delicacies from Turkey in New Delhi."

Bharadwaj is also coming up with his debut music video to be released this year.

