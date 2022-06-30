South Korea to raise minimum wage by 5% next year
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea said on Thursday the Minimum Wage Commission agreed on an minimum hourly wage increase of 5% to 9,620 won ($7.39) for next year, in its first such decision since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.
The pay hike will affect up to 3.4 million South Korean workers, the commission said, adding it put the country's growth, inflation and employment outlook into consideration when deciding it.
Former labour-friendly President Moon Jae-in had raised the minimum wage by 16.4% in July 2017 in his first year of presidency, while the country saw a combined 41.6% hike in the hourly minimum wage during his five-year term. ($1 = 1,301.9000 won)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- the commission
- Moon Jae-in
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- South Korean
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bento pleased that South Korea stuck to their style in friendlies
South Korea to participate in US-led minerals security partnership
South Korean president promises deregulation, reforms
Ice hockey-South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35
South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official