IAG converts 14 Airbus options into orders

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:50 IST
International Airlines Group Image Credit: Wikipedia
International Airlines Group said on Thursday it had converted options for 14 A320neo family Airbus jets, announced in 2013, into firm orders for 11 A320neos and three A321neos.

The aircraft will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will replace A320ceo family aircraft in the group's short-haul fleet, the owner of British Airways and Iberia said.

