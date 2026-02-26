High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

The Gauhati High Court issued a formal notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concerning multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs). These PILs accuse him of delivering 'hate speech' and making 'communal comments' against the 'Miya' community.

The division bench, composed of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, has scheduled the case for further hearing on March 21. Respondents, including the state government and the Director General of Police (DGP), are required to respond to the notices by the given date.

Noteworthy figures and associations, such as Assamese litterateur Hiren Gohain and political parties CPI and CPI(M), have filed petitions amidst heightened regional tensions. Previously, the Supreme Court refrained from pursuing actions against Sarma related to a disputed video.

(With inputs from agencies.)