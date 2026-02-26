Left Menu

Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, facing charges of cheating and criminal intimidation in multiple cases, was extradited to India from the UAE. His return was coordinated by the CBI and culminated in his arrest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:39 IST
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, a fugitive wanted on an Interpol Red Notice, has been extradited from the UAE to India, officials confirmed on Thursday. The operation, orchestrated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with Dubai Police, marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing criminal investigations.

Yeddula, sought by Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with numerous charges including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation, arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport where he was apprehended. This follows an official request from Andhra Pradesh Police to secure a Red Notice for Yeddula, which was issued on September 5, 2022.

The extradition demonstrates effective cross-border law enforcement collaboration, with Yeddula finally being returned to India to face justice. The operation underscores the CBI's commitment to apprehend individuals evading prosecution through international means.

TRENDING

1
Shai Hope Urges Resilience Despite Crushing Loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup

Shai Hope Urges Resilience Despite Crushing Loss to South Africa in T20 Worl...

 India
2
Engineering Exodus: Uttarakhand's Power Struggle

Engineering Exodus: Uttarakhand's Power Struggle

 India
3
Denmark's Decisive Election: Frederiksen's Gamble with Greenland

Denmark's Decisive Election: Frederiksen's Gamble with Greenland

 Global
4
Boosting Innovation: Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2 Crore Startup Fund

Boosting Innovation: Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2 Crore Startup Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026