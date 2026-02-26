Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, a fugitive wanted on an Interpol Red Notice, has been extradited from the UAE to India, officials confirmed on Thursday. The operation, orchestrated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with Dubai Police, marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing criminal investigations.

Yeddula, sought by Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with numerous charges including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation, arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport where he was apprehended. This follows an official request from Andhra Pradesh Police to secure a Red Notice for Yeddula, which was issued on September 5, 2022.

The extradition demonstrates effective cross-border law enforcement collaboration, with Yeddula finally being returned to India to face justice. The operation underscores the CBI's commitment to apprehend individuals evading prosecution through international means.