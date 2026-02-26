India's Expanding Energy Role: A Strategic Transition

India is poised for significant growth in its global energy footprint, with demand projected to exceed that of the United States in the 2040s and China in the 2060s, according to a recent Shell India study.

The report, 'India's energy transition in a security-focused age,' presents three potential scenarios driven by geopolitical, digital, and climate forces.

Key recommendations include enhancing renewable energy adoption and advancing low-carbon initiatives to shape India's energy policy and boost energy security in the long term.