India's Expanding Energy Role: A Strategic Transition

India's energy demand is set to skyrocket, surpassing the US by the 2040s and China by the 2060s. As outlined by Shell India, the nation must pivot from fossil fuels to renewables, with solar and wind expected to dominate energy generation. Key actions include low-carbon electrification and carbon removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is poised for significant growth in its global energy footprint, with demand projected to exceed that of the United States in the 2040s and China in the 2060s, according to a recent Shell India study.

The report, 'India's energy transition in a security-focused age,' presents three potential scenarios driven by geopolitical, digital, and climate forces.

Key recommendations include enhancing renewable energy adoption and advancing low-carbon initiatives to shape India's energy policy and boost energy security in the long term.

