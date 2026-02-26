Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored the memory of Veer Soren, the grandson of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 19. In a heartfelt gesture, the CM visited the family's native Jilingoda village to offer floral tributes and extend his condolences.

The young Soren, who succumbed to a sudden illness while in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, was the son of Babulal Soren and BJP candidate for the Ghatshila Assembly constituency. His body was returned to Jilingoda from Tata Main Hospital for the final rites.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, joined by former CM Arjun Munda, also traveled to the village. Pradhan, attending an event by President Droupadi Murmu in Kadma, expressed his sympathies upon learning of the young Soren's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)