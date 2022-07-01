Crisis-hit Ghana changes its mind and turns to IMF for help

Ghana, one of West Africa's largest economies, will hold formal talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a support package, the government said on Friday, after hundreds took to the streets protesting mounting hardship. The cabinet gave its support for the decision at a meeting on Thursday, following a phone conversation between President Nana Akufo-Addo and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Ghana, the continent's second-biggest gold producer, has until now refused to seek IMF support to rescue an economy crippled by the pandemic, rampant inflation, and a depreciating currency, despite analysts warning it is close to a debt crisis. . The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts said the decision should help Ghana deal with its challenges. "Positive news - given the success of external shocks, and the increasing challenges for Ghana's economy," tweeted Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

"This decision was almost inevitable, given the worsening economic situation and the threat of a balance of payments crisis due to the deteriorating external environment," said Leslie Dwight Mensah, Economist and Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies in Accra. "The first gain for Ghana will be improved international confidence in the country's capacity and efforts to weather the crisis."

Ghana's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rallied sharply with issues up maturing in 2026 and 2027 jumping nearly 5 cents in the dollar to trade at their highest level since May. Central bank governor Ernest Addison said in May that Ghana faced an overall balance of payments deficit of $934.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $429.9 million in the same period last year.

Hundreds took to the streets in Ghana's capital Accra this week to protest against spiraling inflation and other woes. Growth slowed to 3.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 and inflation hit a record of 27.6% in May. The central bank raised its main interest rate by 200 basis points to 19% last month, the second hike this year to buttress macroeconomic stability.

