Armenia and Turkey to open border for third-country nationals - Interfax, citing Armenian ministry

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:02 IST
Armenia and Turkey have agreed in normalisation talks to open their common border for third-country nationals, the Interfax news agency cited the Armenian foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry also said the two countries, whose relations have been strained for decades, had agreed to begin direct cargo flights in both directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

