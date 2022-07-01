Left Menu

Unable to bear grief of 18-month-old daughter's death, couple commits suicide in Sangli

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:49 IST
Unable to bear grief of 18-month-old daughter's death, couple commits suicide in Sangli
  • Country:
  • India

Days after their 18-month-old daughter died due to choking, a man and his wife allegedly committed suicide in Atpadi tehsil of Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Friday.

Karan Hengade (28) and Sheetal Hengade (22) were found hanging from a tree near a temple in Rajewadi village on Thursday, an official said.

''The deceased couple's 18-month-old choked while eating and had died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. It seems the couple could not overcome the grief of their only child's death and took the extreme step,'' said the Atpadi police station official.

He said a suicide note was found near the temple, in which the couple has stated that ''they were going to her''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022