Left Menu

Shanghai stocks rise on ETF Connect boost, COVID woes cap gains

In Hong Kong, equities fell as airline stocks weighed on key indexes. ** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.2% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:07 IST
Shanghai stocks rise on ETF Connect boost, COVID woes cap gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose slightly on Monday, lifted by the newly launched cross-border investment scheme ETF Connect, but gains were capped by signs of rising COVID-19 infections. In Hong Kong, equities fell as airline stocks weighed on key indexes.

** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.2% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%. ** Investors in China and Hong Kong started trading exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other's markets on Monday, but more money will likely flow into mainland markets initially under ETF Connect.

** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified — compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen — the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares. ** But risk appetite in China was curbed by signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks.

** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from the impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai. ** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend, compared with a few dozens in late June.

** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged nearly 4%, but tourism and transport stock shares fell sharply. ** China's "Big Three" state airlines tumbled in both China and Hong Kong after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic.

** Hong Kong shares of Air China slumped 7.5% by the lunch break, on track for their worst day since March. ** Shares of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines also fell sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022