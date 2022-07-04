Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 20.7% in 2021/22 to $7 bln

Egypt's Suez Canal recorded $7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, up 20.7% from a year earlier, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)