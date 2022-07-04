Left Menu

Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 20.7% in 2021/22 to $7 bln

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 13:01 IST
Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 20.7% in 2021/22 to $7 bln
Egypt's Suez Canal recorded $7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, up 20.7% from a year earlier, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

