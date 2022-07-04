Synchrony Announces Permanent Work-From-Home Option for All Its Employees

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading financial services company, has announced a permanent work-from-home option for all its employees. This decision reflects the company’s firm commitment towards supporting the workforce and embracing an agile, industry-leading workplace model that directly benefits the employees and their families – and Synchrony's business – thus fostering a conducive working environment for all.

Centering on empathy and trust, this move helps the company widen its candidate pool, reaching out to the best talent across the country and encouraging its employees to offer their best at work without compromising on work-life balance.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Synchrony has anchored on safety, flexibility, and choice, along with expanded and innovative benefits. With business decisions that prioritize the wellbeing of employees through agile methodologies and contemporary ways of working, the company has always put its people first.

“At Synchrony, our employees are our best asset. Together, we have proven that we can do great work anywhere we work. We are committed to their success and truly believe that building a high-trust culture through initiatives that support our employees to be their best is non-negotiable. Positive and empowering work environments are the key to a happy workforce which helps us sustain a great workplace culture,” says Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader India, Synchrony.

The policy is in effect June 27, 2022 onwards. The Synchrony main office in Hyderabad remains open to fully vaccinated employees and is a central point of the company’s Engagement Strategy where employees can come in either to work or to participate in engagement activities and network with colleagues. Additionally, with the ability for all employees to work from home, Synchrony is launching Regional Engagement Hubs for virtual and in-person engagement outside of the Hyderabad area. These Engagement Hubs will provide regular connection opportunities for employees who chose to work 100% from home.

Speaking on this decision, Angie Allen, SVP, Human Resources - Asia says, “Throughout the Pandemic, we have kept employees at the center of our decision making. We have learned over the past 2.5 years that employee attitudes towards work-life balance and work environments have shifted. They expect to emerge from the pandemic with options. Our New Way of Working, which centers on flexibility and choice, provides these options, such as the ability to permanently work from home, and shows that we have listened. We have no doubt that this move will support our employees, strengthen the trust in our culture, and benefit our entire business.” Synchrony was named by Great Place to Work® as one of India’s Best Companies to Work For in 2022, ranking No. 19 on the list. This recognition highlights Synchrony’s efforts to create an environment that is caring, inclusive, collaborative and innovative despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also recently received Top 30 BFSI recognition from Great Place to Work India in 2022.

Synchrony currently celebrates over 47% women diversity along with 100+ specially-abled employees and 25+ veterans and their family members as part of its workforce in India.

As part of its focus towards a safer workplace for all, the company has introduced unique benefits for its employees and their families and is hiring across diversity groups for all open roles.

In 2021, Synchrony also ranked Top 10 among India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Top 50 among India’s Best Workplaces for Women. About Synchrony Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry’s most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our “partners.” We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

