Left Menu

Sterling jumps vs euro, slips vs dollar in thin July trade

Sterling fell on Tuesday against a strengthening U.S. dollar but jumped against the euro in July thinned trade with markets watching for any sign from the Bank of England on its monetary policy path. With some liquidity expected to return to the foreign exchange market later in the day after a U.S. long bank holiday, the pound fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2051, marching towards a two-week low of $1.1976 hit on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:32 IST
Sterling jumps vs euro, slips vs dollar in thin July trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell on Tuesday against a strengthening U.S. dollar but jumped against the euro in July thinning trade with markets watching for any sign from the Bank of England on its monetary policy path.

With some liquidity expected to return to the foreign exchange market later in the day after a U.S. long bank holiday, the pound fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2051, marching towards a two-week low of $1.1976 hit on Friday. Against a weakening euro, sterling rose 0.6% to 85.47 pence, its highest level since June 17. The euro slumped 1% to a two-decade low of $1.0306 against the dollar as the latest surge in European gas prices added to worries about a recession.

In the absence of major UK economic data expected this week, traders were waiting for Bank of England policymaker's speeches. "Regarding sterling, the sharp slip in G10 currencies against the dollar shortly after the European open is illustrative of a market that is lacking liquidity and direction," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The central bank's views and U.S. employment data on Friday will likely provide more direction for currency traders, he added. The BoE, tasked with tackling soaring inflation while trying to avoid hurting further the economy, has raised rates five times since December. Some market players expect a bigger increase of 50 basis points at the next meeting on Aug. 4.

BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro is expected to speak later in the day, while the central bank Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak on Wednesday and fellow member of the Monetary Policy Committee Catherine Mann will speak on Thursday. Brexit-related risks in relation to a possible suspension of the Northern Ireland protocol were also a focus for traders.

The British parliament is considering a new law that would unilaterally change customs arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland that were initially agreed as part of its exit deal from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022