British postal managers to strike July 20-22
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:10 IST
Managers at Britain's Royal Mail will hold two rounds of industrial action later this month in a dispute over job cuts and pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday. Unite said 2,400 managers would work to rule on July 15-19, followed by strike action on July 20-22, adding that this would immediately impact the postal and parcel service across the country.
"Our members are determined to force the business to take a different path," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.
